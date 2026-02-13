Mexican ships arrive in Cuba with aid as energy crisis deepens

HAVANA, Cuba, CMC – Two navy ships from Mexico laden with humanitarian aid docked here on Thursday as a blockade imposed by the United States deepens the island’s energy crisis.

The ships arrived two weeks after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened tariffs on any country selling or providing oil to Cuba, prompting the island to ration energy in recent days.

The Mexican government said that one ship carried 536 tons of food including milk, rice, beans, sardines, meat products, cookies, canned tuna, and vegetable oil, as well as personal hygiene items.

The second ship carried just over 277 tons of powdered milk.

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel has called Trump’s threats an “energy blockade” and said it affects transportation, hospitals, schools, tourism and the production of food.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Cuban aviation officials warned airlines earlier of a shortage of fuel for airplanes to refuel on the island.

On Monday, Air Canada announced it was suspending flights to Cuba, while other airlines announced delays and layovers in the Dominican Republic before flights continued to Havana.