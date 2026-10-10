CMC – The Mighty Sparrow, the legendary calypsonian whose music helped take the art form to audiences around the world, will receive a national farewell in Trinidad and Tobago on 16 October.

The Government has announced that it is organising a state-assisted funeral and celebration of life in collaboration with Sparrow’s family to honour his life, musical legacy and contribution to Trinidad and Tobago’s cultural heritage and Caribbean music.

Sparrow, whose given name was Slinger Francisco, was repatriated from New York to Trinidad and Tobago on 6 October. His son, Cyril Sancho Francisco, accompanied by Culture Minister Michelle Benjamin and ministry officials, received him at Piarco International Airport.

The public will have two opportunities to pay their respects before the ceremony, with Sparrow lying in repose at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA) on 13 October and the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA) on 14 October.

Minister of Culture and Community Development Michelle Benjamin chaired a planning meeting for the celebration of life of the late Mighty Sparrow, alongside the Francisco family, a designated coordinating team and other government officials at NAPA on 2 October.

The viewing at both venues will run from 10 am to 6 pm, according to the Ministry of Culture and Community Development.

The 16 October farewell will begin with a procession from Independence Square at 10 am, moving along Frederick Street in Port of Spain before concluding at NAPA, where a tribute programme is scheduled for 1.30 pm to 3.30 pm.

The procession will feature three stages: a national farewell at Independence Square, a people’s and cultural farewell along Frederick Street, and a ceremonial farewell at NAPA.

National schools and representatives of Trinidad and Tobago’s Carnival and cultural industries are expected to participate. Recordings from Sparrow’s extensive musical catalogue will also form part of the procession.

The tribute programme will include steel orchestras, Moko Jumbies, traditional masquerade and other cultural performances. Arrangements are also being made for members of the public to watch the celebration at the Grand Stand at the Queen’s Park Savannah, with further details to be announced.

The family has asked members of the public not to take photographs or record videos during the 13 and 14 October viewings.

Meanwhile, condolence books remain available for members of the public to sign until 15 October, between 10 am and 4 pm, at the Ministry of Culture and Community Development, NAPA, SAPA, Shaw Park Complex in Tobago, all 14 municipal corporation head offices in Trinidad, and Trinidad and Tobago’s missions in New York, Miami, London, Washington and Toronto.

A virtual condolence book is also available through the ministry’s website.