PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, CMC – Public Utilities Minister Barry Padarath has described the vandalism of a Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) facility as a national security issue, as the Government seeks support from other State agencies following the incident at the Tabaquite Booster Station.

Padarath told Parliament that WASA and his ministry had sought technical equipment and manpower support from several State agencies following the November 18 break-in at the station, where vandals stripped electrical cables and equipment, forcing the facility offline.

“This is now a matter of national security; therefore I won’t want to say more to compromise our combined efforts,” Padarath said in response to questions from Opposition Whip Marvin Gonzales.

He confirmed that security measures were in place at the station when the incident occurred but declined to provide further details about the response.

The damage disrupted water supplies to communities in parts of South and Central Trinidad.

Padarath also addressed supply problems affecting communities served by the El Socorro Booster Station, where mechanical and electrical failures had affected operations.

He said the Government had taken steps to begin refurbishment of the facility, which he accused the previous People’s National Movement (PNM) administration of allowing to deteriorate through inadequate maintenance.

He said the latest financial package had allocated funding for the work, which is expected to begin during the current fiscal year.

In the meantime, Padarath said WASA had been asked to review water-trucking arrangements in high-elevation communities and work with constituency representatives to identify where additional assistance was needed.

The El Socorro disruptions affected communities across parts of northern Trinidad, including San Juan, Laventille, Morvant, Caledonia and areas of Port of Spain.