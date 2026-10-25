KINGSTON, Jamaica, Oct. 25, CMC – More than 1,300 Jamaicans were deported from the United States and other countries last year, with the majority being returned for immigration violations and criminal offences, according to the latest Economic and Social Survey Jamaica (ESSJ).

The report, published by the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ), revealed that 1,317 Jamaicans were involuntarily returned to the island in 2025, including 967 from the United States, nearly double the 486 deported from that country in 2024.

Another 255 were deported from other countries, while Canada accounted for 70 and the United Kingdom 25.

The survey showed that 610 Jamaicans were deported for immigration-related violations, including illegal entry, overstaying and unlawful re-entry. Of these, 376 were returned from the United States and 184 from other countries.

Criminal offences also accounted for a significant number of deportations.

The report indicated that 60 Jamaicans were deported for murder, manslaughter or attempted murder, including 52 from the United States.

Another 95 were returned for firearm-related offences, 134 for wounding, assault or battery, and 171 for drug possession.

Additionally, 64 Jamaicans were deported for fraud or offences involving false documents, while 63 were returned for sex-related crimes.

The ESSJ provides an annual assessment of Jamaica’s economic and social developments, including migration trends and deportation statistics.