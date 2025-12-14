Multi-million dollar drug bust in Trinidad

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, CMC – An intelligence-led operation in Point Fortin, to the south of here, has resulted in the seizure of an estimated TT$56 million worth of marijuana, marking the second major drug bust by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) within 24 hours.

The seizure followed a separate operation on Wednesday night, during which officers recovered 1,560 kilogrammes of "creepy marijuana" in the Caroni Swamp, with an estimated street value of TT$171,205,320.

According to the TTPS, the latest exercise was conducted on Thursday between 4:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. under the leadership of Commissioner of Police Allister Guevarro.

Officers were deployed to a remote forested area off South Central Road, Cap-De-Ville, Point Fortin, where a search led to the discovery of 23 bales of marijuana wrapped in black plastic.

Guevarro commended the officers and partner agencies involved, citing their continued efforts to restrict the movement of illegal narcotics. He said the impact of such seizures goes beyond financial losses to criminal groups, noting their role in protecting lives affected by drug-related activity.

Guevarro said the TTPS remains focused on reducing opportunities for organised criminal groups to profit from illegal operations and will continue pursuing strategies aimed at dismantling drug trafficking networks.

The TTPS said operations of this nature form part of a broader, intelligence-driven strategy to reduce serious crime nationwide by maintaining sustained pressure on drug traffickers.

Investigations into the origin of the 23 bales of marijuana and those responsible for their transport or storage are continuing under the direction of the Special Investigations Unit.