PARAMARIBO, CMC -Police have launched an investigation to determine how the main suspect in a fatal shooting over the last weekend was beaten on arrival at the airport allegedly by a group of individuals believed to be linked to the victim.

The police said the suspect arrived in Paramaribo from the Snesi Bergi, Brokopondo district known for its rainforests, hydroelectric infrastructure, and Maroon heritage and while they were able to free the suspect from the group, he nonetheless sustained injuries and required medical treatment.

Police spokesperson Inspector Michel Elskamp, said that the Brokopondo police received a report last Friday that a man had been shot dead in the Snesi Bergi area. He said following the incident, the authorities received information that the suspect intended to surrender.

The suspect was staying at a camp and in order to reach the location, the police had to travel by boat for approximately five hours and then drive for another hour.

Elskamp said that such operations entail significant logistical challenges and last Saturday, a team from the Major Crimes Unit, Forensic Investigation, and the Brokopondo police located an arrested the suspect.

Police said that during the investigation, a bag containing various types of ammunition was seized.

The suspect and the body of the murder victim were returned to the capital where upon arrival at the airport, the police were confronted with a group of individuals who stormed the area.

The suspect has since been taken before a judge and remanded in custody.