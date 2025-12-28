Nine dead after father goes on killing rampage in Suriname

PARAMARIBO, Suriname, CMC – President Jennifer Greelings-Simons Sunday expressed shock and disbelief at the slaying of nine people by a man on a rampage in the district of Commewijne, located on the right bank of the Suriname River.

“This morning, we are shocked by the violent incident in Commewijne. At a time when family and friends should be holding on to and supporting each other, we are confronted with the harsh reality that there is another side to the world,” Greelings-Simons wrote on her Facebook page.

“A father who takes the lives of his own children and also kills his neighbours in the process. I wish all the bereaved much strength, courage, and comfort during this unimaginably difficult time,” she added.

Justice Minister Harish Monorath also expressed shock and disbelief at the incident, saying that he was informed early in the morning by the police’s Intelligence Unit about the tragedy that unfolded on Hadji Iding Soemitaweg near Richelieu.

Monorat said initially, it had been reported that the man, whose initials had been given as D.A., had killed his four children and several neighbours. Later, it became clear that several of the neighbours, who had supported the family and protected his wife, were also among the victims. The death toll remains at nine.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspect is a mentally disturbed person who had been arguing over the phone with his wife, with whom he had been separated. The conflict centred on picking up the children after the woman reportedly indicated that she did not want to come to the address herself and would send someone else to pick them up.

After this conversation, the suspect became completely distraught. He attacked his own children with a knife. Neighbours who came to help were also stabbed. Two of the victims, including the man’s eldest daughter, have since been hospitalised with stab wounds.

Monorath, in expressing his condolences to the bereaved and the community as a whole, described the incident as “shocking and unbelievable” saying it also underscored the powerlessness that this kind of violence evokes, especially when children are victims.

He said the incident also underscores the importance of solidarity and the role of neighbours in Surinamese society.

The Minister said that the area remains closed off for the time being and victim support services will be deployed to provide assistance to the affected families.

He said the tragedy once again demonstrates the need to better care for people with mental health problems.

Police had earlier said that they had received a “troubled” call at around 12.23 am (local time) and on arrival found nine people killed in the attack.

The names of the victims have not been released and police said that the man was shot in the legs after he attempted to attack officers with a knife.