PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti, Aug 19, CMC – The Organization of American States (OAS) has signed a new cooperation agreement with the government of Japan to expand access to identification services and support the improvement of access to social services in the French-speaking Caribbean Community (CARICOM) country.

The three million US dollar grant establishes the framework for Japanese financial cooperation to be implemented by the OAS in support of Haiti’s economic and social development.

OAS Secretary General Albert Ramdin, who is ending an official visit to Haiti on Wednesday, signed the agreement with Japan’s Ambassador to Haiti Nishiuchi Kazuhiko, in the presence of Haiti’s Minister of Justice and Public Security, Patrick Pélissier, and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Worship, Raina Forbin, at the Haiti’s National Office of Identification (ONI) headquarters in Port-au-Prince.

“Japan and the OAS share a simple conviction: Haiti’s long-term stability must be built from the inside by Haitians, one citizen, one identity, one vote at a time,” said Ramdin, who is heading a high-level Inter-American delegation’s visit to Haiti.

“Japan has articulated this principle consistently in its diplomatic engagement on Haiti and its support for providing Haitians with national identification cards clearly demonstrates that this vision is being translated into action. This agreement further underscores the OAS’s steadfast support for Haiti and its efforts to advance Haitian-led initiatives that promote the country’s stability and development,” said Ramdin.

The Japanese diplomat said that through this project, his country is pleased to support Haiti’s efforts to strengthen legal identity, improve access to essential public services and enhance the operational capacity of national institutions.

“By working with the OAS and Haitian authorities, we aim to ensure that citizens, particularly those in remote and vulnerable communities, can obtain the identification documents they need to participate fully in society and exercise their rights,” said Ambassador Kazuhiko.

Under this new cooperation, Japan will provide financial support for facility rehabilitation, equipment installation, capacity building, and operational needs. The project aims to update Haiti’s voter roll by ensuring uninterrupted citizen registration and the production and delivery of National Identification Cards.

It will also reduce the backlog of citizens awaiting identification, expand mobile registration services in remote and vulnerable communities, and strengthen coordination between the ONI and the Provisional Electoral Council.

Funding will support the procurement of 350,000 blank biometric ID cards; continued deployment of ONI mobile units; public awareness campaigns on legal identity and the electoral process; improvements to joint ONI and electoral facilities; transportation assistance; and other operational needs.

The initiative will strengthen institutional capacity and public service delivery, improve electricity and internet connectivity at decentralised offices, and expand access to identification services for underserved populations across Haiti.

The OAS said that this new phase builds on the initiative’s first phase, launched in 2023 with an eight million US dollar grant from Japan that enabled the registration of more than 1.07 million Haitian citizens in the national identification system, bringing the ONI database to approximately 6.55 million registered individuals.

It said during the same period, more than 1.22 million National Identification Cards were delivered, increasing the number of Haitians with a valid national ID to approximately 5.8 million. These results have strengthened Haiti’s civil identification system, expanded access to essential public services, and laid the foundation for greater citizen participation in national life.

Japan became the first Asian country to join the OAS as a Permanent Observer in 1973.