Jamaica: Police arrest ‘suspected serial rapist’

KINGSTON, Jamaica, CMC – Police say they have arrested a 25-year-old man, whom they have described as a “suspected serial rapist”, following a string of sexual offences across multiple parishes between 2023 and this year.

A police statement said that detectives assigned to the Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigation Branch (C-TOC) have arrested and charged Ackiel Davis of the northeast coast town of Portland with rape, grievous sexual assault, use of a computer for malicious communication and production of child pornography.

They said the most recent charges stem from an incident involving a 16-year-old girl and that following intensive investigations, Davis was taken into custody last Wednesday, and subsequently placed on an identification parade on Tuesday, where he was identified and subsequently charged.

Police said that their investigations reveal that Davis obtained explicit images and videos of females, including minors, and used these materials to blackmail them. He reportedly threatened to leak the content on social media unless the victims complied with his sexual demands. In the current case, it is alleged that the complainant submitted out of fear, during which time the suspect recorded sexual acts.

C-TOC has confirmed that Davis is a repeat offender currently before the courts for similar crimes committed between 2023 and 2024 involving four other complainants. At the time of his latest arrest, Davis was out on bail.

He is scheduled to appear in court on February 10 to answer to the previous matters, while a date is being finalised for the new charges.

“Davis exploited the digital space to target and terrorise vulnerable individuals, including minors, through a calculated pattern of blackmail and sexual violence,” said Superintendent of Police Victor Barrett.

“The fact that these offences were committed while the accused was already on bail for similar crimes is a blatant disregard for the safety of our citizens,” said Barrett.