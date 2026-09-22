Antigua, CMC – Police Commissioner Everton Jeffers, Tuesday described as “ a deeply disturbing and reprehensible act” the murder of 20-year-old Saquania Anthony pregnant mother who was gunned down on Monday night in an incident that left two others, including a 13-year-old boy, nursing gunshot wounds.

Jeffers in condemning what he also described as a “senseless and brutal act of violence” said the incident at Bathlodge, a village and residential area located in the parish of Saint John has robbed a young mother of her life and plunged her family and loved ones into grief.

“I am deeply disgusted and disturbed by this senseless act of violence that has taken the life of an innocent young mother. There can be absolutely no justification for this level of brutality and disregard for human life. Those responsible must be held accountable for their actions.”

Jeffers said that the police force is treating the investigation with the utmost seriousness and has committed the necessary investigative, forensic, intelligence, and operational resources to pursue every available lead and bring closure to the matter.

He warned that anyone responsible for such a heinous crime should not expect to be sheltered or protected from prosecution.

“ Anyone who commits an act of this nature must understand that the police will relentlessly pursue every lawful avenue to identify them and bring them before the courts. Equally, anyone who knowingly shelters, conceals, or assists those responsible must understand the seriousness of their actions. There must be no safe haven for persons who perpetrate this type of violence within our communities.”

Commissioner Jeffers said this latest act of violence should strengthen the resolve of the entire nation to stand together against violent crime and support the efforts of law enforcement.

“This wicked act should be enough to stir the conscience of our nation. A young woman has lost her life, a family has been devastated, and a community has been left to deal with the trauma of another senseless act of violence. This cannot become acceptable or normal in our society.”

The top cop is appealing to anyone who knows what happened, who may have witnessed suspicious activity, or who has information concerning the persons involved to come forward and assist the investigation.

“The police cannot do this alone. We need our citizens to stand with us. If you know something, say something. Do not allow fear, friendship, family ties, or misplaced loyalty to shield persons who are prepared to take another person’s life. Our collective responsibility must be to justice, to the safety of our communities, and to the protection of innocent lives.”

Jeffers has sought to assure Anthony’s family and the wider public that the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda will remain resolute in its efforts to establish the full circumstances surrounding the shooting and bring those responsible to justice.

He also extended sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased and wished the injured persons a full recovery.