Pope Leo XIV meets Haitian PM amid ongoing crisis

VATICAN CITY, CMC – The head of the Roman Catholic Church, Pope Leo XIV on Saturday met with Haitian Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aimé at the Vatican, as Haiti continues to grapple with deepening violence, political instability and a worsening humanitarian crisis.

Following the audience with the Pope, Fils-Aimé also held talks with Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolinand the Vatican Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations, Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher.

In a statement, the Holy See Press Office described the discussions as cordial and said both sides acknowledged the strong relationship between Haiti and the Holy See.

The Vatican said the talks focused on the role of the Catholic Church in Haiti during what it described as a particularly difficult period for the country.

Discussions also addressed Haiti’s socio-political crisis and ongoing challenges linked to humanitarian conditions, migration and security.

The statement further highlighted the importance of continued support from the international community in helping Haiti confront its current difficulties.

Haiti has been facing escalating violence and instability, particularly in the capital, Port-au-Prince, where armed gangs control large sections of the city and surrounding areas.

The deteriorating security situation has severely disrupted daily life and affected institutions, including the Catholic Church.

General elections are scheduled to be held on August 30, to elect a new president, members of the Senate and Chamber of Deputies, as well as mayors.

The last elections in Haiti were held in 2016 and were marred by controversy.

Following those polls, former President Jovenel Moïse took office before being assassinated in 2021, an event that plunged the country into deeper political turmoil and violence.

Earlier this year, Pierre-André Dumas, vice president of Haiti’s bishops’ conference, expressed doubts about the credibility of the upcoming elections, warning that the process may not be “transparent” or “democratic” given the country’s current conditions.