TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, CMC – Premier of the British Virgin Islands, Natalio Wheatley, says the territory must first strengthen public understanding of independence before any referendum can be considered.

Speaking during a recent interview, Wheatley said residents are not yet sufficiently informed to make a decision on whether the territory should pursue independence from the United Kingdom.

“We’re not prepared right now for a referendum on that,” Wheatley said. “There has to be the same decolonisation commission you’re speaking about. It has to be tasked with the responsibility of educating persons.”

The Premier said discussions about independence must be supported by adequate information for the public. According to him, comments and reactions in news articles and on Facebook indicate that many residents still require a greater understanding of the issues involved.

“When I listen, when I see some of the news articles printed, when I read some of the comments on Facebook, it reveals to me that we have to do some work in terms of the information people have at their disposal to be able to make such a decision.”

He said the process should not be rushed and must extend beyond any individual political leader.

The Premier also confirmed that the government intends to pursue constitutional negotiations with the United Kingdom as part of the territory’s broader political development. A report outlining the territory’s negotiating position is expected to be tabled in the territory’s House of Assembly of the British Virgin Islands during the current sitting.

Wheatley said the document would include proposals such as placing the public service under the authority of the elected government and expanding local control in several areas.

“We had a Constitutional Review Commission that produced a report. The House of Assembly deliberated on that report and came up with a negotiating position,” the Premier explained.

He said once the document is finalised, it will be shared publicly and then submitted to the United Kingdom’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office before negotiations begin.

The Premier maintained that independence remains a long-term objective for the territory.

“Whatever my position will be, I will be advocating for the Virgin Islands to become sovereign.”

However, he reiterated that any move toward independence must be preceded by a process of public education and consultation to ensure residents are properly informed before participating in a referendum.