Regional competition using digital creativity to shape the future of CARIFESTA

Caribbean youth are being invited to turn their screens into stages as a new regional competition uses digital creativity to shape the future of CARIFESTA.

“Echoes of Us—Our Voice. Our Vibe” is the official CARIFESTA XV (15) creative youth legacy competition, targeting people under the age of 21.

The initiative encourages participants to create original multimedia works, including short films, animation, photography, and digital art, that reflect Caribbean identity in a generation shaped by technology, creativity, and connection.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the competition is open to youth throughout CARICOM, whether or not they attended CARIFESTA XV.

Participants are encouraged to use accessible tools such as smartphones, editing apps, and online platforms to present their interpretations of Caribbean culture.

The competition opens on Thursday, January 22, with submissions closing on Friday, February 27. The top prize is US$25,000.

Entries will be judged on originality, clarity of vision, cultural relevance, and thoughtful use of technology, rather than expensive equipment or technical polish. Selected works will be preserved in the CARIFESTA Youth Legacy Digital Archive, ensuring long-term regional visibility and recognition.