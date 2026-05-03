Second illegal Cuban national dies in US ICE custody

LUMPKIN, CMC – The United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) confirmed on Friday that a second illegal Cuban national died in its custody in alleged suicide

ICE said Denny Adan Gonzalez, 33, who was arrested for assault on a female and domestic violence, died April 28 at the Stewart Detention Center in Georgia.

“The suspected cause of death is suicide, but the official cause remains under investigation,” ICE said. “CoreCivic staff found Gonzalez unresponsive in his cell at about 10:25 p.m.

“Emergency personnel responded immediately, using a cutdown tool and beginning CPR,” it added. “Webster County Emergency Medical Services arrived and continued resuscitation efforts. Gonzalez was pronounced dead at 11:11 p.m.”

ICE said Gonzalez first entered the United States near the Hidalgo, Texas, port of entry in May 2019.

It said US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agency apprehended him and determined he was inadmissible.

After a credible fear determination by US Citizenship and Immigration Services, ICE said Gonzalez was issued a Notice to Appear and ordered removed to Cuba by an immigration judge in December 2019.

ICE said he was removed in January 2020 but later re-entered the United States unlawfully and was “encountered” by US Border Patrol in El Paso, Texas, in April 2022.

Gonzalez was released under an order of supervision and reported to ICE in Charlotte, N.C., until September 2025, the immigration enforcement agency said.

On Dec. 12, 2025, it said Gonzalez was arrested by the in Charlotte, North Carolina, for assault on a female and domestic violence.

ICE said it lodged an immigration detainer, and that Gonzalez was transferred to its custody at Stewart Detention Center in January 2026, where he was receiving “full due process.”

ICE said that it provides “medical, dental and mental health screenings within 12 hours of arrival at each detention facility, a full health assessment within 14 days, access to medical appointments and 24-hour emergency care.

“Emergency care is never denied to any detainee,” ICE claimed.

On April 16, 2026, ICE said Aled Damien Carbonell-Betancourt, 27, a criminal illegal national from Cuba passed away in its custody.

ICE said Carbonell-Betancourt was arrested for resisting an officer with violence.

On April 12, 2026, at about 6:30 a.m., ICE said a “Federal Detention Center officer discovered Carbonell-Betancourt in his cell in what appeared to be a suicide attempt.

“The officer immediately called a medical emergency, and staff began cardiopulmonary resuscitation,” ICE said. “City of Miami Fire Rescue arrived at the facility and continued resuscitative efforts.

“Despite life-saving measures, at approximately 7:31 a.m., Miami Fire Rescue pronounced Carbonell-Betancourt dead,” it added. “Carbonell-Betancourt died of a presumed suicide; however, the official cause of death remains under investigation.”

ICE said Carbonell-Betancourt initially entered the United States on Oct. 30, 2024.

“He was encountered by US Customs and Border Protection, issued a Notice to Appear as an immigrant without valid documents, and released on parole,” ICE said.

“He was encountered by ICE at the Miami Dade County Jail Nov. 22, 2025, following his arrest for resisting an officer with violence, and he was subsequently transferred into ICE custody Feb. 11, 2026 pending immigration removal proceedings before the Executive Office for Immigration Review,” it added.