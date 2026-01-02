Several Caribbean countries rattled by earthquakes

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, CMC – Several Caribbean countries have been rattled by earthquakes during the first two days of the new year, the Trinidad-based Seismic Research Centrer (SRC) of the St. Augustine campus of the University of the West Indies (UWI) reported on Friday.

It said that the latest tremor occurred 38 minutes into Friday morning when a quake with a magnitude of 3.5 and at a depth of 10 kilometres (km) was felt 102 km east south east of Point-à-Pitre, the capital of the French island of Guadeloupe, 109 km north east of Roseau in Dominica and 158 km north north east of the capita of Fort-de-France, the capital of the other French Caribbean island of Martinique.

The SRC said that on New Year’s Day, a tremor with a magnitude of 3.7 rattled Port of Spain, as well as San Fernando, south of the capital and Arima, east of here.

It said that the quake occurred at 12.11 pm (local time) and was at a depth of one km.

The other earthquake, with a magnitude of 3.8 occurred at 6.24 am (local time) and was felt in the nearby cities of Basseterre in St Kitts and Nevis, St. John’s in Antigua and Barbuda and Brades in Montserrat.

The SRC said that there were no reports of injuries or damage as a result of the three quakes.