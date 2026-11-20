PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti, CMC – At least 34 people were killed after the security forces launched an attack on an area controlled by gang leader, Renel Destina, according to police reports.

While the Haitian National Police (PNH) gave little details about Thursday’s operations, it said that they were supported by a task force and members of the Salvadoran military.

A video posted on social media showed the attack underway and according to the PNH, the offensive which involved drones, attack helicopters, and several armored vehicles resulted in 34 deaths among the criminal gangs.

The PNH gave no details as regarding casualties among the security forces.

Meanwhile, the Salvadoran Congress approved a special transitional law that, among other provisions, grants President Nayib Bukele the authority to take necessary measures to ensure that Salvadoran military personnel deployed to Haiti are not handed over or transferred to any international tribunal, entity, or foreign State for the purpose of standing trial.

But the Congress said that this provision must not prejudice compliance with international treaties ratified by El Salvador.

Bukele has deployed approximately 2,000 to 2,500 troops to Haiti following the October 18, 2026, kidnapping of four Salvadoran Air Force technicians who were ambushed in Croix-des-Bouquets while serving with the UN-backed Gang Suppression Force (GSF).

Meanwhile, the Salvadoran Congress approved a special transitional law that, among other provisions, grants President Nayib Bukele the authority to take necessary measures to ensure that Salvadoran military personnel deployed to Haiti are not handed over or transferred to any international tribunal, entity, or foreign State for the purpose of standing trial.

But the Congress said that this provision must not prejudice compliance with international treaties ratified by El Salvador.

Bukele has deployed approximately 2,000 to 2,500 troops to Haiti following the October 18, 2026, kidnapping of four Salvadoran Air Force technicians who were ambushed in Croix-des-Bouquets while serving with the UN-backed Gang Suppression Force (GSF).

The crime situation has put a damper on efforts by the authorities in the French-speaking Caribbean Community(CARICOM) country to hold legislative elections last held here in 2016.

The polls were scheduled for December, but have now been pushed back to Marcj next year.

Data released by the Provisional Electoral Council (CEP) said that as of November 19, there were 962,321 registered voters, representing 16.4 per cent of those eligible to register and vote in Haiti.