Several people killed in mass stampede in Haiti

PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti, CMC – At least 30 people, many of them school-age children as young as 12, have died after a gathering promoted on TikTok turned tragic on Saturday at Haiti’s historic mountaintop fortress.

Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aimé confirmed the deaths, saying the government is mobilizing the Ministry of Health and judicial officials to respond to the disaster.

The incident occurred at the Citadelle Laferrière in the town of Milot, where heavy rains reportedly triggered panic among attendees, leading to a stampede around 4 p.m. (local time)

Authorities say most of the victims died from asphyxiation, while others were trampled as crowds surged at the fortress gates.

Milot Mayor Wesner Joseph said the death toll could rise, noting that the town lacks adequate emergency resources, including ambulance services. He added that officials were awaiting the arrival of justices of the peace to formally process casualties.

The Citadelle Laferrière, built in the early 19th century, is the largest fortress in the Western Hemisphere and a major symbol of Haiti’s independence.

It typically attracts thousands of visitors during the Holy Week period.

In recent years, the site has also become a popular gathering point for young people. Officials say Saturday’s event, which was widely promoted on social media, was not authorized.

Videos circulating online had even raised concerns about whether the historic site could accommodate such large crowds.

Prime Minister Fils-Aimé has urged the public to remain calm as investigations continue into the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

He also expressed solidarity with the victims and their families, as well as the wider community affected by the incident.