BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, CMC – Police say they are investigating reports that women are being drugged at bars and social events and subsequently sexually assaulted.

In a statement, the police said that the Special Victims Unit is “actively” investigating the matter and that law enforcement officials take “these reports seriously and are committed to identifying those responsible and ensuring that victims receive appropriate support and justice.

“Members of the public, particularly women, are urged to exercise heightened caution when attending social gatherings. Individuals should avoid accepting drinks from strangers, refrain from leaving drinks unattended, and consider watching drinks being prepared whenever possible.

“It is advisable to attend events with trusted friends, remain together where practicable, and look out for one another throughout the event. Persons should also be cautious of individuals who insist on isolating them or pressuring them to consume additional alcohol or substances.”

The police statement is advising people that if at any time they feel “unwell, disoriented, unusually intoxicated, or suspect their drink may have been tampered with, they should seek immediate assistance from trusted friends, event staff, or security personnel, and contact the Police without delay.

“Where possible, do not leave alone, and avoid accepting transport from persons not known or trusted. Prompt medical attention should be sought, as this is important both for personal health and the preservation of evidence.”

The police said that while no one has yet been arrested as a result of the reports, they are also encouraging “anyone who believes they may have been a victim or who has information that may assist ongoing investigations to report the matter immediately to the nearest police station,” a confidential hotline or directly to the Special Victims Unit.

“All reports will be treated with sensitivity and confidentiality. Public cooperation remains vital in preventing these offences and ensuring the safety and well-being of all members of the community,” the police added.