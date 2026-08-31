CASTRIES, St. Lucia, CMC – The St. Lucia government Monday announced that the first batch of persons being transferred to the island under the third country nationals programme established through its bilateral agreement with the United States will arrive here later this week.

Foreign Affairs, International Trade, Civil Aviation and Diaspora Affairs Minister, Alva Baptiste, told the weekly Cabinet news conference that the six individuals – five men and one woman will be permitted entry into St. Lucia under the programme.

“Over the next two years, St. Lucia will receive up to 10 persons each quarter. The United States remains a strong and valued partner to St. Lucia. Our relationship is built on cooperation and a shared commitment to addressing regional and international challenges responsibly,” he told reporters.

Baptiste said that at the request of the United States government, “we have been discussing how we can assist in implementing the third country nationals’ programme.

“I know this matter has raised concerns, so let me address them directly. These individuals are not criminals. Their circumstances are administrative. They were unable to establish normalcy in their immigration status in the United States and were therefore identified for removal,” he said.

He said Castries is working closely with the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) to provide two clear options.

“One, voluntary repatriation to the countries of origin or those who choose to remain to follow the appropriate laws and receive support for the integration into St. Lucia society. Our government is very clear. Our agreement to this programme reflects the values we proudly uphold as a nation.

“Values of compassion, human dignity and respect for fundamental rights as enshrined in the UN Charter. It is who we are as St. Lucians,” Batiste said, adding that the government will keep the public informed throughout the process.

Baptiste made it clear that when the migrants from the United States arrive here “we cannot treat them as if they are prisoners.

“We are going to receive them and treat them with respect. The same respect that we expect people from other countries to treat our people when our people go to them. We have substantial numbers of St. Lucia who reside in various countries around the world, and we would like our people to be received and treated with respect….”

He said in recent times countries have been putting up barriers and migration has become a “key aspect of political platforms and no doubt we have a duty under international law to treat people with respect”.