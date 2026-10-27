KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent, Oct 27, CMC – St. Vincent and the Grenadines is celebrating its 47th anniversary of political independence from Britain on Tuesday with the island’s two main political leaders issuing contrasting messages to the citizens.

Prime Minister Dr. Godwin Friday in his first Independence Day since leading the New Democratic Party (NDC) to victory in last November’s general election, said while the country “celebrates our achievements, we must also recognise the challenges that remain before us.

“We must continue to create opportunities for our young people, strengthen our communities, enhance public safety, protect our environment, and expand economic growth that benefits all citizens. Nation-building is an ongoing responsibility that demands commitment, discipline, innovation, and unity.

“This moment in our history calls upon us to do things differently and better. We must manage our scarce resources better; provide greater support to vulnerable citizens and more opportunities to our young people. To grow the economy, the government must invest in cleaner and cheaper energy to preserve our environment and secure a brighter future,” Friday said.

But Opposition Leader Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, who up until last November was the country’s longest serving prime minister, warned that St. Vincent and the Grenadines is facing six interconnected crises under the NDP administration, including economic hardship, rising crime, and poor governance.

Gonsalves is calling on all members of the public to unite and work together to rescue the nation from further decline.

“More than ever, these dire circumstances, a veritable nightmare which currently enveloped our country, demand of all of us to unite in peace, love, and solidarity for uplifting purposes. Each of these words is pregnant with real meaning,” Gonsalves said, noting that while the government has a special role to lead, its actions, inactions, and utterances thus far, whether by design, inadvertence, hubris, or sheer incompetence, singly or in conjoined battalions, has contributed immensely to the terrible conditions that have befallen the nation.

Friday said that as the new prime minister he accept the responsibility entrusted to him with humility and resolve.

“I recognise the aspirations of our people for greater economic opportunity, improved living standards, quality healthcare and education, and a society in which hard work is rewarded, and every citizen has a fair chance to succeed.

“As a government, we approach this task with a clear sense of purpose. We are committed to building a stronger, more inclusive Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, one where opportunity is accessible, communities are secure, businesses can flourish, and every citizen can contribute meaningfully to national development.

“Our development must reach every Vincentian. We must ensure that our young people can build meaningful futures at home, that our farmers and fisherfolk receive the support they need, that our workers are treated with dignity, and that our most vulnerable citizens are afforded care and opportunity,” Friday added.

He said that this year’s Independence theme, “Hand in Hand, Uplifting Our Nation,” echoes the enduring message of the 1979 patriotic song “We’re Out to Build a New St. Vincent”, and captures a fundamental truth that the future of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines is a shared responsibility.

He said that this year’s Independence theme, “Hand in Hand, Uplifting Our Nation,” echoes the enduring message of the 1979 patriotic song “We’re Out to Build a New St. Vincent”, and captures a fundamental truth that the future of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines is a shared responsibility.

“Governments can lead, but lasting progress requires the collective effort of citizens, communities, institutions, and the Vincentian diaspora. Together, we can create a nation that is prosperous, compassionate, resilient, and prepared for the opportunities of the future.

“Let us, therefore, recommit ourselves to the values that define us as a people: hard work, integrity, unity, and love of country. Let us support one another, inspire our youth, care for our vulnerable, and work together in the common interest of our beloved nation,” Friday said.

Gonsalves in a recorded message from The Bahamas, urged Vincentians to unite in peace, love solidarity for uplifting purposes.

“Rather than engendering unity, the government is promoting disunity through its thirst for political revenge and its hunger for political victimisation to satisfy its illusion of power and the urgings and posturing of its assorted sycophants.

“Rather than promoting peace and harmony, the government has fuelled confrontation and disharmony as though drunk on an illusory power, tilting authoritarianism, secrecy, and a lack of transparency.

“Rather than extolling the values, the virtues of love for the people, the government has resorted to bombast, divisiveness, and exuberant talk of ban yur belly as though joyful at punishing people in a masquerade of a jaundiced supposed truth-telling.”

Gonsalves said that rather than articulating a compelling developmental narrative with uplifting purposes, the government has combined partisan domestic politics with an imported ill-suited neoliberal ideology from the bowels of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to devise an austerity by attrition, “conjoining wasteful spending on follies and slashing spending on vital current and worthy capital items of expenditure.

“The result of all this, as our nation commemorates its 47th anniversary of its reclamation of independence, is a confluence of six interlocking crises.