KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent, CMC – St. Vincent and the Grenadines recorded three deaths between the period September and November linked to the influenza A, according to figures released by the Ministry of Health.

It said that surveillance had identified an increase in laboratory-confirmed cases of influenza A and COVID-19 during September and October, and that in August, there was one case of influenza A, followed by 47 in September, 108 in October, and 19 in November, bringing the total so far this year to 191.

The figures show that of the 58 COVID-19 cases registered so far this year, four occurred in August, 16 in September, 25 in October, and nine so far in November.

Children under 10 years old accounted for 50 influenza A cases, including 32 among children aged 0–4 and 18 among those aged 5–9. Among COVID-19 cases, seven were reported among children aged 0–4.

The largest numbers in individual age groups were eight cases each among people aged 40–44 and 45–49. The ministry said both infections can cause fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, body aches and fatigue. Symptoms alone cannot reliably distinguish between them.

The ministry has outlined a number of measures to help prevent the spread of the virusis urging residents to stay at home if they are unwell and they should also wear a well-fitting mask when caring for someone with respiratory symptoms.

It is also advising families, schools and workplaces to support these measures.