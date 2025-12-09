KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent, CMC – The United States Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) has issued a Notice to Airmen/Air Missions (NOTAM) temporarily downgrading the Argyle International Airport (AIA), forcing the cancellation or delay of several flights over the last weekend.

The AIA was informed on Sunday that it had been temporarily downgraded to accommodate aircraft with a maximum take-off weight below 225,000lbs

The measure follows the ongoing problems of holes appearing in the runway, with the Caribbean Media Corporation (CMC) reporting since February about the issue of the holes appearing in the runway, as quickly as they are patched.

On Saturday night, CMC witnessed a Miami-bound American Airlines flight AA3098, a Boeing 737-823, taxing out to the runway around 5:24 pm(local time). The aircraft then turned around and taxied back to the ramp.

Two pick-up trucks then drove to a section of the runway, and the occupants exited, appeared to be picking up items from the surface and placing them in plastic buckets

Inquiries by CMC later revealed that the aircraft had refused to take off because of a hole that had appeared in the runway.

The situation delayed a Caribbean Airlines flight, BWA554 to New York, a Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft, which departed the airport at 7:56 p.m.

However, the American Airlines flight was cancelled because the crew had run out of duty time.

The decision by the FAA led to the cancellation of the Virgin Atlantic flight, which was scheduled to operate between London and St. Vincent via Barbados.

The ruling New Democratic Party (NDP) administration, which came to office last Tuesday, is yet to comment on the ongoing situation, but on October 13, CMC asked then-prime minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves about the cause of the issue and the permanent solution his government was considering.

“There is a challenge with the part. And this is not unusual, with the aerodrome at Argyle or anywhere else, and the management at Argyle International, they’re doing temporary fixes, but they have a more permanent fix what they’re dealing with. and they have assured me that they have Everything in hand, and they’ve given me all the reports, and that’s basically it,” he said then.

However, one source familiar with the situation told CMC that AIA management has little choice but to close the airport if they are to implement a lasting fix to the runway issues, but has been trying to avoid doing so.

The source, however, said that with the developments this past weekend, it might force the authorities to do what they have been trying to avoid for more than a year.