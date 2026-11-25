KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent, CMC – Police have launched a campaign aimed at removing prohibited imitation firearms from the streets ahead of the peak Christmas shopping period in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dwayne Bailey, speaking on a local radio station here, said that the initiative against illegal toy guns will extend beyond retail storefronts to include street vendors and informal traders.

In October, Prime Minister Dr. Godwin Friday announced the establishment of a National Crime Reduction Task Force in an effort to deal with an escalating crime situation on the island.

He said that all agencies responsible for law enforcement, border protection, maritime security, financial intelligence, customs, immigration, coast guard and justice will be on the task force as well as relevant ministers, heads of departments, and the top leadership of the police force.

“This task force is aimed at ensuring that all elements of crime fighting and justice within the government are working closely together in constant communication with each other.

“It will also consult, where needed, with other stakeholders in broader society. To be one step ahead of the criminals, we have to make sure that our networks are stronger. The political will is present; we are using it to organise better to confront the difficult societal problem,” Friday said.

The establishment of the task force comes amidst another violent year in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, with the authorities reporting that the murders so far this year have surpassed the 40 recorded last year.

Bailey said that the police are warning individuals holding stocks of imitation weapons to immediately surrender them to law enforcement or Customs officials for destruction rather than offering them for sale to the public.

Bailey told radio listeners that sellers should not to display toy guns on public streets or attempt to liquidate remaining stock through sales, urging them instead to voluntarily hand over the merchandise to police stations or Customs facilities.

Bailey said that while air rifles are not currently targeted under the ongoing toy gun seizure operation, the police have raised concerns regarding their unchecked circulation among young people, noting that teenagers some as young as 14 years brandish these guns in public.

Bailey is also calling for legislative reforms to ensure strict oversight, noting that the ban on importing toy guns is an established law rather than a newly introduced measure. The regulatory foundation rests on Section 5 of the regulations under the Supplies Control Act, Cap. 165, which explicitly prohibits the importation of toy firearms.

To address these vulnerabilities, the police have proposed establishing a legal mechanism similar to the framework governing licensed firearms. They said under the proposed new guidelines, air rifles would require formal registration, mandatory assignment to identifiable adult owners, and an official permit system.