PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, CMC – Police have identified two persons who were shot and killed during a confrontation with law enforcement officials last weekend, bringing to 49, the number of people killed in police involved shootings so far this year.

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) said that 17-year-old Darrion Bellerand of Laventille; and 22-year-old Jakeem Lewis, of Beetham Gardens, along the east-west corridor were in a vehicle with two other occupants when officers attached to the Lomas Police Post were conducting a street check exercise in St Helena east of here on Sunday.

The police said that the officers attempted to intercept the car, but the driver failed to stop and sped off, resulting in a high-speed chase along the Caroni South Bank Road and the Solomon Hochoy Highway.

The police said the officers were joined by their colleagues from the Home Invasion Team (HIT) and the Central Division Task Force and that the occupants of the vehicle shot at them.

The police said the officers returned fire and upon reaching the Grand Bazaar Interchange, on the outskirts of the capital, Port of Spain, noticed one man trying to jump out of the vehicle, which was still in motion.

They said as the officers approached, three occupants emerged from the wreck, armed with guns which they pointed at the officers. Officers opened fire, hitting all three.

Bellerand and Lewis who were later found bleeding from multiple gunshot wounds were taken to hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment.

The police say they are searching for the third suspect, identified as a 20-year-old man of Port-of-Spain, as well as the fourth accomplice.

The police said they recovered two firearms and a quantity of ammunition at the scene.