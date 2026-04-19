Trinidadian police officer killed in station, weapons taken

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, CMC – The authorities are investigating what is being described as one of the most serious security breaches at a police facility in recent history, after a municipal police officer was found dead and a large quantity of firearms went missing from a station strong room.

The officer has been identified as Acting Corporal Anusha Eversley of the Trinidad and Tobago Municipal Police Service.

The incident occurred at the San Fernando Municipal Police Station on Lady Hailes Avenue.

Police say Eversley was last seen around 11 p.m. ( local time) on Saturday.

At approximately 4:40 a.m. Sunday, a fellow officer returned to the station, found the area in darkness and, after turning on the lights, noticed blood coming from the corporal’s quarters. The strong room was also discovered open.

Further checks revealed that dozens of weapons and thousands of rounds of ammunition were missing, including Glock pistols, shotguns and other firearms.

Officers responding to the scene found Eversley unresponsive inside her quarters. She was later pronounced dead. Investigators noted she had visible injuries, though the exact cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

Homicide investigators and senior officers have since secured the scene and launched a full probe.

The station remains under lockdown as forensic teams continue their work.

Police are also examining whether the officer was assaulted prior to her death, as they work to determine how the breach occurred and recover the missing weapons.