T&T: Body of toddler found at sea

SCARBOROUGH, Tobago, CMC- Police say they have recovered at sea, the body of a two-year-old child who had been reported missing on Monday night.

They said that the relatives of Angelo Tobias had became alarmed after realising the child was missing and that around 7.30 pm (local time), the toddler’s mother and her boyfriend made checks at the house and discovered he could not be found.

Police said that a body was later seen floating in the sea off Goodwood at around 6.30 am on Tuesday.

Investigations are continuing.