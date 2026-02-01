T&T PM issues stern warning to gangs

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, CMC – Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar has issued a stern warning to gangs and recently released detainees, saying law-abiding citizens are fed up with criminal activity.

The Prime Minister took to social media and made the following statement:

“I want the gangs and those detainees released from prison to know that decent law-abiding citizens are fed up of your criminality, and I will have no hesitation in enacting another SOE if you cannot behave yourselves.

You will be returned straight to prison, and this time, your friends and family who aid your criminality will accompany you. If criminals want to terrorise law-abiding citizens and their families, I will do everything legally possible to terrorise criminals and their families.

It’s time to tip the scales in this country toward law-abiding citizens. I will use every means within the law to make criminals and their friends, and their families’ lives an absolute hell.

Your UNC government and the security services are prepared for the end of the SOE.

I never cared about the tired, outdated, woke, race-baiting, and bigoted propaganda, and I still don’t. If anyone wants to mash up the place and burn down the country, go ahead, that’s your democratic choice.

However, anyone wanting to do this should understand by now that I am willing to do what it takes to keep decent, law-abiding citizens safe, so be certain that I will meet you head-on.

Those who commit brutality against law-abiding citizens will be met with brutality from me; that’s a promise.

It’s a reality that the combination of American assistance to secure our borders, the competent leadership of COP Allister Guevarro, and the incarceration of the persons detained under the SOE using PDOs, all contributed to 257 less murders in 2025 compared to 2024.

She added that main opposition, People’s National Movement (PNM) and the local drug mafia financiers erroneously believe that the higher the number of citizens who are murdered, raped, robbed, and terrorised, the higher would their chances be of getting back into government.

“They appear very angry that 257 citizens are alive today, who would have been murdered if the 2024 homicide trend had continued.”

“The local drug mafia financiers’ money laundering business fronts cannot survive without their PNM stooges manipulating economic, national security, and financial policies and institutions,” the Prime Minister said.

“ The PNM government of the last ten years operated as a narco government and enabled the murder, rape, and terrorising of our citizens because PNM policies were crafted in paedophile lodges, restaurant backrooms, and yachts down the islands to benefit the local drug mafia financiers,” then Prime Minister said.

She assured Trinidadians that the UNC government is committed to “brutally destroying the local drug mafia and the violent gangs that they finance. The narco influence in government affairs and policy ended with the removal of the PNM on April 28th 2025.”