PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, CMC -The Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard (TTCG) Monday continued the search and rescue operations in waters off the north-western peninsula after two vessels collided on Sunday night with five people reported missing.

In a statement, the TTCG said preliminary reports indicate that several people remain unaccounted and that some of those rescued suffered non-life-threatening injuries and had been taken to the St. James Medical Complex on the outskirts of the capital.

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) Air Support Unit is assisting with aerial support to strengthen the search effort.

The police said the accident occurred Sunday evening when two pleasure vessels collided, resulted in several passengers being thrown overboard and one of the vessels sinking. It said that the five people missing have so far been identified as Ameer Mohammed, Keeana Seechan, Lorenzo Oliver, Anil Ahaye and Titus.

According to preliminary police reports, the collision involved a 28-foot Bowen pleasure craft named BAMBALEO and a 29-foot Chantelle vessel named BELBAGAI.

The police said that the BAMBALEO was travelling in an easterly direction when it collided with the BELBAGAI, which was heading west and that the impact caused extensive damage to both vessels and sent several passengers into the sea.

The BELBAGAI subsequently sank and the police said nine people from that vessel were brought ashore, while sixothers required medical attention.

A police spokesman said that the BAMBALEO was carrying 18 people, while the BELBAGAI had 19 people aboard when the vessels collided. He confirmed that all 18 people aboard the BAMBALEO were reported safe, but said five people from the BELBAGAI remained missing.

He said that the BAMBALEO and other vessels assisted in transporting injured passengers to the nearby Coast Guard base at Staubles Bay.

“The Coast Guard sprung into action, jumped on their vessels, and began a search along with Coast Guard divers,” he said, adding that Coast Guard divers, together with personnel from the police Coastal Support Unit and Air Support Unit, are searching the surrounding waters for the missing passengers.