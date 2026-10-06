Jamaica, CMC – Police are investigating the deaths of two people, including an 11-year-old boy, whose burnt bodies were found in a house in the capital, Kingston, early on Tuesday.

Police have since identified the victims as Jaydon Whyte and 60-year-old Junior Barrett. They said they were alerted to the fire around midnight, and members of the Jamaica Fire Brigade were able to extinguish the blaze and conduct cooling-down operations.

Residents said they had tried desperately to assist in extinguishing the blaze and determine whether anyone was trapped inside the house.

The charred remains of Whyte and Barrett were subsequently discovered inside the home.