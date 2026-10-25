SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, CMC – The United States Coast Guard says it has seized 489 pounds of cocaine valued at approximately US$5.5 million and detained three men following the interception of a suspected drug-smuggling vessel in the Caribbean Sea.

The Coast Guard said the drugs were offloaded at its base in San Juan, where the suspects, two Dominican Republic nationals and a Chinese national, were handed over to federal authorities for further investigation.

The seizure followed the interception of a high-speed vessel north of Isabela, Puerto Rico, during a routine maritime patrol.

According to the Coast Guard, an HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircraft from Air Station Miami detected the suspicious vessel and alerted authorities in San Juan, who dispatched the cutter Winslow Griesser.

The cutter’s crew intercepted the vessel, seized the cocaine and detained the three men aboard.

“We are proud of our Coast Guard watchstanders, our aircrew and the cutter Winslow Griesser crew for achieving a successful interdiction,” said Commander Matthew Romano, chief of response at Coast Guard Sector San Juan.

He said the operation underscored the effectiveness of cooperation among law enforcement agencies in intercepting narcotics shipments and disrupting criminal networks operating in the region.

The Coast Guard said the seizure formed part of the Homeland Security Task Force initiative, established under Executive Order 14159, which targets drug cartels, transnational criminal organisations and human smuggling and trafficking networks.

The suspects remain under investigation.