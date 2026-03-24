GEORGETOWN, Guyana, CMC – The recently appointed United States Special Envoy, Kristi Noem, is isiting Guyana on Tuesday for talks with President Irfaan Ali and senior Guyanese civilian and defence leders, the US Embassy here has confirmed.

It said that the former Homeland Security Secretary’s visit underscores Washington’s integral partnership and continued leadership on shared security priorities in the region.

“This includes dismantling drug cartels and transnational criminal organizations, disrupting firearms trafficking, discouraging illegal immigration, and ensuring peace and stability throughout the hemisphere”, the Embassy said.

During her visit Noem, who was appointed at the Shield of the Americas Summit at Doral, Miami-Dade earlier this month to oversee and coordinate with the 12 countries including Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago, will also meet with representative of U.S. energy companies.