US military aircraft arriving in Dominican Republic for Caribbean deployment

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic, CMC – The government of the Dominican Republic has authorized several U.S. military aircraft to land in the country in the coming days as part of an operational support deployment in the Caribbean.

The aircraft will have temporary permits to operate from restricted areas at San Isidro Air Base and Las Américas International Airport.

The cooperation agreement covers surveillance, transport, and technical support missions.

Aircraft expected to take part include the KC-130 tanker and the C-130 Hercules, two of the U.S. Air Force’s most versatile and widely used platforms.

The C-130, in service since 1954, is one of the most successful military transport aircraft in history. Designed for rugged operations during the Cold War, it has been used in conflicts such as Vietnam and Desert Storm, as well as major humanitarian missions in Haiti, during Hurricane Katrina, and in global disaster zones.

The KC-130, introduced in the 1960s, serves as a tanker and logistics aircraft, enabling aerial refueling for fighter jets, helicopters, and drones.

It has supported operations in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Libya, as well as nighttime special operations and personnel transport.

Although the authorities have not disclosed flight schedules or the number of aircraft involved, their deployment in the Dominican Republic may support maritime and aerial surveillance, movement of sensitive equipment, logistics for regional security operations, in-flight refueling, and transportation of technical personnel.

The mission is said to be part of ongoing security and technical cooperation agreements between both countries.