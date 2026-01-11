Woman killed in St. Croix shark attack

CHARLOTTE AMALIE, US Virgin Islands, CMC – A shark attack along a beach in St. Croix, on Friday, claimed the life of Arlene Lillis, 56, a US citizen.

The police say the attack occurred close to shore on the western side of St. Croix on Thursday afternoon.

Police and emergency crews were dispatched to the scene, where responders worked “swiftly and professionally under very extreme and difficult circumstances” to treat the victim.

Lillis, a frequent visitor to the U.S. territory, was transported to a local hospital for further treatment but later died from her injuries.

Officials said the species of shark involved has not yet been confirmed.

While shark sightings are relatively common in the waters around the U.S. Virgin Islands, attacks are considered unusual.