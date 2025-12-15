Barbadians urged to play a role in tourism sector

Chief Executive Officer of the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. (BTMI), Andrea Franklin, says the tourism sector needs more Barbadians, especially young people, to thrive.

Speaking Sunday morning at the Mount of Praise Wesleyan Holiness Church during a service to mark Tourism Week, Ms Franklin said while the industry is often measured in dollars and cents, real growth comes when more citizens are actively involved and succeeding in the sector.

Ms Franklin said even Barbadians who are not owners or employees in the sector have a role to play.

The BTMI CEO also called for a recommitment from businesses and leaders in the tourism sector.