Barbados’ tourism sector remains strong

Barbados remains one of the Caribbean’s leading tourist destinations.

That is the view of Chairman of the Barbados Hotel and Tourism Association, Javon Griffith, during the association’s monthly media update held at its offices in Belleville, St Michael.

He said long-stay visitors and cruise arrivals are both up, continuing the strong performance recorded in 2025.

Furthermore, the outlook for the sector into next year remains optimistic, with booking levels expected to continue rising, signalling sustained growth and confidence among both consumers and businesses within the industry.

The BHTA chairman added that Barbados continues to perform strongly across European markets, with bookings remaining healthy for both the summer and winter seasons.