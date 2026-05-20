BHTA chairman optimistic about tourism sector

The tourism sector in Barbados is currently presenting significant investment appeal and abundant employment opportunities, signalling positive growth and development within the industry.

This optimistic outlook was shared by Chairman of the Barbados Hotel and Tourism Association, Javon Griffith, during the association’s monthly media update held at its offices in Belleville, St Michael, today.

Mr Griffith said that despite ongoing global uncertainties and challenges affecting the world order, the future of tourism in Barbados remains bright.

CBC’s Trevor Thorpe attended the meeting and filed this report.