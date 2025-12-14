A call for students to pursue careers in the tourism industry.

It is coming from Minister of Tourism and International Transport, Ian Gooding-Edghil, who says that while tourism continues to be a critical link in the economy, it is important for young people who are the future nation builders to join the large group of workers who keep the wheels of the industry turning.

He made the call at the Lawrence T. Gay Memorial School, where he donated picnic benches to the institution as part of the “All About Tourism Schools’ Awareness Programme”.

And Minister Gooding-Edghill says he is doing everything within his power to help the institution, which is based in his St Michael West Central constituency, obtain a covered auditorium.