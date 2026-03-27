TDC seeks stronger role in sustainable tourism growth

The Tourism Development Corporation is looking to reposition itself as a key driver of sustainable tourism growth.

This was the focus of its 38th Annual General Meeting, held at the Savannah Beach Club Hotel & Spa.

Under the theme “TDC Reintroduced: Strengthening Our Foundation”, stakeholders gathered to examine the future of Barbados’ tourism sector and the role of partnerships in driving growth.

Delivering the feature address, Minister of Finance Ryan Straughn said there are plans to make tourism more resilient.

He also emphasised the need to eliminate seasonality, ensuring a steady flow of visitors throughout the year, and noted that mechanisms are being put in place to address concerns about crime.