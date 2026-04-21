On the heels of last night’s shooting, the Barbados Hotel and Tourism Association says it is deeply disturbed and profoundly saddened by the continued acts of senseless gun violence being witnessed across the island.

Chairman Javon Griffith says what is perhaps most alarming is that these violent episodes are now beginning to feel like regular weekend occurrences.

He says this is a reality which should concern every Barbadian, every visitor, and every stakeholder with an interest in the safety, stability, and reputation of the island.

While acknowledging the work of the Barbados Police Service and all law enforcement personnel, Mr Griffith says it is evident that a broader, more urgent, and coordinated national response is now required.