Tourism stakeholders are calling for better data collection and sharing to help Barbados make smarter decisions about where to market the destination and how to strengthen links with local businesses.

Chief Executive Officer of the Barbados Hotel and Tourism Association, Senator Ryan Forde, says the lack of timely data is putting Barbados at a disadvantage compared with some other Caribbean destinations.

He was among the panellists at the Central Bank of Barbados’ 46th Annual Review Seminar.

Senator Forde says the issue goes beyond knowing which airport a visitor used to enter the region.

He argues that Barbados needs to know the traveller’s actual point of origin.