The Bridgetown Port hit a winter season cruise record on Sunday.

Five cruise ships sailed into the harbour, with 11,472 passengers – the highest one-day count this winter.

With every traditional berth packed, the Marella Explorer was docked at the brand-new Berth 6, where full homeporting operations kicked in as the ship loaded passengers and supplies.

Also in Port on transit calls were the Crystal Serenity, Celebrity Ascent, Carnival Venezia, and Costa Deliziosa. This season, the Port of Bridgetown is gearing up for 438 cruise calls, up from 388 last winter. 205 of them are scheduled homeport calls.