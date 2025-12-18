Barbados remains under a Small Craft and High Surf Advisory

A Small Craft and High Surf Advisory remains in effect for Barbados for above normal swell heights.

This is due to sea conditions around Barbados continuing to be agitated. These conditions are expected to persist throughout the remainder of this week, with conditions improving during the weekend.

The Atlantic High-pressure system is generating surface to low-level wind speeds of between 20 to 30 knots, and as a result, the seas will remain agitated. Swell heights are forecast to remain between 2.5 to 3.0 meters in open water with easterly swells during this swell event. Marine conditions are expected to improve in the open waters surrounding Barbados on Saturday, December 20, 2025.



Take note of the possible impacts:

Small craft operators should be prepared for large open water swells that can be hazardous to some vessels

The operation of smaller vessels can be difficult at times due to large swells.

coastlines, with most beaches submerged, particularly at times of high tide There is the possibility of loss of life or injury.



Marine users are encouraged to monitor the BMS, DEM and GIS websites and their respective social media pages along with the local media networks for further information on what to do. Also, follow the advice or warnings of the National Conservation Commission and the relevant authorities.

A small-craft advisory is issued when sustained winds of 20 to 25 knots and/or sea swells of 2.5 to 3.0 metres (8 to 10 feet) and/or reduced visibility (less than 10 km but greater than 5 km) are affecting or forecast to affect the marine area within the next 36 hours. A High Surf Advisory is issued when breaking wave action poses or is forecast to pose a threat to life and property within the surf zone

during the next 36 hours.



This Small Craft and High Surf Advisory was issued at noon today, Thursday, December 18, 2025 and will be terminated at 6 a.m. on Saturday, December 20, 2025 or sooner if conditions warrant.