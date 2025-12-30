Barbados under Flash Flood Watch

Pockets of moderate to heavy showers may trigger some flooding today, Tuesday, December 30, 2025. As a result, the Barbados Meteorological Services has issued a Flash Flood Watch. These conditions are expected to improve tonight.

Low-level convergence aided by a marginally favourable upper-level pattern is expected to trigger cloudy to overcast skies, pockets of moderate to heavy showers and periods of rain today. Overnight parts of St. Andrew and St. Peter recorded between 1 and 2 inches of rainfall, and an additional 1 to 2 inches is possible today.

Take note of the following possible impacts:

-There is a medium possibility of significant flooding

-Soil erosion on bare or scarred land surfaces is also likely

-Water settlements on roads and fields, which may lead to commuting delays and possible isolated diversions in and out of the City

-Increases in water levels of existing water bodies (e.g ponds, etc.)

-Marginally invasive excess water on roads, fields, storm drains/water canals and on property

-Residents and visitors should also be aware that a flash flood warning may be issued at short notice.



The public should follow recommendations from the Department of Emergency Management. The public is encouraged to monitor the BMS, DEM, and GIS websites and their respective social media pages along with the local media networks for further updates.

A Flash Flood Watch is issued when heavy or excessive rainfall in a short period of time (generally less than 6 hours) could result in flash flooding within the watch area. It does not mean that flooding will occur, but it is possible. This Flash Flood Watch was issued at 7.30 a.m. today, Tuesday, December 30, 2025 and will be terminated at 6 p.m. or sooner if conditions warrant.