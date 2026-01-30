Barbados under Flash Flood Watch

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Barbados.

Continuous moderate to heavy shower activity overnight into the early morning today, Friday, January 30, 2026 occured across Barbados. This activity is forecast to continue throughout the morning, and therefore, the Barbados Meteorological Services has extended the Flash Flood Watch for Barbados.

Surface to low-level instability supported by adequate low-level moisture has already produced moderate to heavy showers across Barbados overnight. One to four inches (25mm to 100mm) of rainfall has already been recorded in some areas, with a further one to two inches (25mm – 50mm) possible throughout the morning.

Take note of the following possible impacts:

-There is a moderate possibility of soil erosion on bare or scarred land surfaces, along with water settlements on roads and fields.

-There may be increases in water levels of existing water bodies, excess and overflowing of storm drains/water canals onto roads and properties.

The public is encouraged to monitor the BMS, DEM, and GIS websites and their respective social media pages, along with the local media networks, for further updates.

A Flash Flood Watch is issued when the conditions are favourable for gradual flooding (generally greater than 2 hours). Flood watches could be issued up to 48 hours in advance. It does not mean that flooding will occur, but it is possible. This Flash Flood Watch was issued at 7 a.m. today and will be updated at noon or sooner if

conditions warrant.