Barbados under Small Craft Warning and High Surf Advisory

The Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) has issued a Small Craft Warning and High Surf Advisory for Barbados.



Rough sea conditions are expected today, Thursday, December 11, 2025, into early next week. As a result, the BMS has issued a Small Craft Warning and High Surf Advisory for Barbados and its marine area.



Take note of the following possibilities:

The Atlantic High-pressure system is generating surface to low-level wind speeds of between 20 to 30 knots, with these conditions expected to persist into the weekend. As a result, the seas will be agitated, and conditions are forecast to range from 2.5 to 3.5 meters in open water with easterly swells during this swell event.

-Small craft operators should be prepared for large open water swells can be hazardous to some vessels

-The operation of smaller vessels can be difficult at times due to large swells

-Some beach erosion is possible with most beaches submerged, particularly at times of high tide

-There is the possibility of loss of life or injury.

Marine users are encouraged to monitor the BMS, DEM and GIS websites and their respective social media pages along with the local media networks for further information on what to do. They should also follow the advice or warnings of the National Conservation Commission and the relevant authorities.

A small-craft warning is issued when sustained winds of 25 to 33 knots and/or sea swells greater than 3 metres (greater than 10 feet) and/or reduced visibility (less than 5 km) are affecting or forecast to affect the marine area. A High Surf Advisory is issued when breaking wave action poses or is forecast to pose a threat to life and property within the surf zone.

This Small Craft warning and High Surf Advisory was issued at noon today, Thursday, December 11, 2025, and will be updated at noon on Saturday, December 13, 2025, or sooner if conditions warrant.