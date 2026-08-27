The Barbados Meteorological Services continues to monitor Tropical Storm Dolly, which developed from a tropical wave at 11 a.m. today, Thursday, August 27.

At 11 a.m., the system was located near 13.6 degrees north, 38.7 degrees west, or approximately 1,400 miles east of Barbados.

There are currently no watches or warnings in effect for Barbados associated with the system.

Dolly is expected to weaken into a tropical wave as it approaches the island chain, with much of the activity expected to affect the Leeward Islands.

Barbados can expect reduced wind speeds, which may result in warm conditions on Saturday as the wave affects the island.

Lingering instability behind the system may generate some showers, potentially resulting in a Yellow Excess Rainfall Alert on Sunday, August 30.

The public is encouraged to monitor updates from the Barbados Meteorological Services, the Department of Emergency Management and the Government Information Service, as well as local media networks, over the coming days.

The next update is scheduled for noon tomorrow, Friday, August 28.