Drones seen as valuable tool for national development

Deputy Director of the Barbados Meteorological Service, Brian Murray, believes drones could be a valuable tool for supporting projects across the island.

Speaking at the first-ever drone competition sponsored by the Barbados Meteorological Service, Mr Murray said the event was designed to encourage people to build their own drones, not just for fun.

He says they can assist in areas such as security, search and rescue, and data gathering to support the Meteorological Service.

Director of the Barbados Meteorological Service, Sabu Best, added that the competition also provides a platform for locals to showcase their skills.

He says nurturing this talent will benefit the country in the long run.