Drones seen as valuable tool for national development

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SJPI promoting revival of boat building industry Ian-Drakes-Samuel-Jackman-Prescod-Institute-of-Technology- 1

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Cadet Corps highlighted as key youth development tool Carlos-Lovell-Barbados-Defence-Force- 3

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