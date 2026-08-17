Flash-flood warning is in effect for Barbados

A tropical wave affecting the island is currently generating moderate to heavy showers, which are expected to cause flooding across low-lying areas.

The Barbados Meteorological Services has therefore issued a Flash-Flood Warning for Barbados.

Possible impacts

There is a high possibility of significant flooding, which could result in runoff from higher elevations, soil erosion and land slippage on exposed or scarred land surfaces.

Water could accumulate on roads and fields, while water levels in existing water bodies, including ponds, may also rise.

Large objects or debris from higher elevations could become embedded in fast-moving water flows.

Flooding is also possible at the foot of hillsides and along coastal roads.

There could be delays along traffic routes, with some roads becoming impassable or cut off in and out of minor towns.

What you should do

The public is encouraged to monitor the Barbados Meteorological Services, Department of Emergency Management and Government Information Service websites and their respective social media pages, along with local media networks, for further updates.

Discussion

A tropical wave is currently affecting Barbados under a favourable upper-level environment.

The moderate to heavy showers are expected to produce between two and three inches of rainfall.

General information

A Flash-Flood Warning is issued when rapid flooding caused by heavy or excessive rainfall over a short period, generally less than six hours, is occurring or is imminent in the warning area.

The Flash-Flood Warning was issued at 8:30 this morning, Monday, August 17th, 2026, and will be updated or terminated at noon today, or sooner if conditions warrant.

For more information specific to your area, visit the Barbados Meteorological Services website, monitor its social media pages, or call the hotline at 976-2376 or the office at 535-0022.