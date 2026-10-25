The Barbados Meteorological Services has discontinued the flash-flood watch for Barbados, effective immediately.

The decision follows a weakening of the area of instability south of the island, which produced between one and two inches of rainfall in moderate to intense showers and periods of rain.

Despite the discontinuation, the possibility of moderate to heavy showers remains this afternoon and into tonight, as an upper-level trough continues to enhance low-level cloud patches.

The public is encouraged to monitor updates from the Barbados Meteorological Services, the Department of Emergency Management and the Government Information Service, along with local media networks.