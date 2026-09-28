A flash-flood watch is in effect for Barbados as occasional heavy to intense showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected across the island today.

The Barbados Meteorological Services issued the watch at 8:45 a.m. on Monday, September 28, 2026.

Rainfall accumulations of up to 25 millimetres were recorded across sections of Christ Church and St James overnight. Further rainfall accumulations of between 20 and 45 millimetres are possible today as the unstable mid- to upper-level atmosphere continues to affect Barbados.

The rainfall could result in flash flooding, particularly in low-lying areas. Conditions are expected to remain unstable throughout the day, with gradual improvement forecast overnight.

Possible impacts include soil erosion, fast-moving water carrying objects or debris, delays along traffic routes, impassable roads, water accumulation on roads and fields, and increased water levels in ponds and other existing water bodies.

Members of the public are advised to follow recommendations from the Department of Emergency Management and monitor updates from the Barbados Meteorological Services, the DEM and the Government Information Service, as well as local media.

The flash-flood watch is scheduled to be updated or terminated at 6 p.m. today, September 28, or sooner if conditions warrant.

A flash-flood watch means that heavy or excessive rainfall could result in rapid flooding, generally within two hours. It does not mean flooding will occur, but indicates that flooding is possible.